Greek Yogurt Egg Salad Sandwich

Greek yogurt replaces mayonnaise in this simple egg salad sandwich meaning fewer calories and less fat.

By KelseyP

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water, cool under cold running water, and place in the refrigerator until cold, about 30 minutes.

  • Peel the shells off the eggs. Take the yolk from 1 egg and discard. Chop remaining yolk and both egg whites into small bits, leaving it chunky to add texture; place in a bowl. Add Greek yogurt and mustard; mix well. Mix in cherry tomatoes and chives, then mix in lemon juice. Season with dill, garlic powder, sea salt, and pepper.

  • Put egg salad on a slice of toasted bread. Add spinach and put the other piece of bread on top.

Cook's Note:

I like a lot of dill in mine to give it a zing. It tastes wonderful!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 373.4mg; sodium 874mg. Full Nutrition
