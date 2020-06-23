Greek Yogurt Egg Salad Sandwich

This was an ok egg salad for me. It was rather soupy, surprisingly. And I found it to be quite tangy between the yogurt, lemon juice, and mustard----usually I enjoy that, but it was bit much for me here. I would recommend starting off with less amounts of mustard and lemon juice, and adjust to your own taste from there. I also am not sure why you'd want to discard one of the yolks? There's no need to waste that--so definitely include it in the egg salad too. Overall, it wasn't a bad sandwich, but I don't know that I would make it again. It was certainly worth a try though--so thank you for the recipe!