Italian Flag Verrines

This is a festive, elegant appetizer that works especially well for an Italian meal.

By pho1962

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Saute zucchini, onion, and garlic until some of the liquid has evaporated and zucchini is softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in pesto.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon mixture into 8 small, clear glasses and chill in the refrigerator.

  • While green layer is chilling, mix ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, sugar, garlic powder, nutmeg, and salt together in a bowl. Whip heavy cream into stiff peaks and fold into ricotta mixture. Layer over chilled zucchini mixture and return to the refrigerator.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add bell peppers, cover, and steam until tender, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Puree peppers with tomatoes and cayenne in a food processor until smooth and spread over chilled ricotta layer. Chill for 1 hour. Garnish with fresh basil and serve.

Cook's Notes:

Jarred red peppers can be substituted for fresh.

This recipe can be made ahead, wrapped in plastic wrap, and frozen for up to 2 weeks. Defrost fully before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 576.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022