Italian Flag Verrines
This is a festive, elegant appetizer that works especially well for an Italian meal.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Jarred red peppers can be substituted for fresh.
This recipe can be made ahead, wrapped in plastic wrap, and frozen for up to 2 weeks. Defrost fully before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 576.1mg. Full Nutrition