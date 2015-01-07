Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.6 stars
223 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 170
  • 4 star values: 30
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 4

I love the crunchy chicken skin and brown sugar pan sauce that comes out of this.

By Jason

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 chicken thighs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, skin-side down, and sear until brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken to a plate.

  • Melt remaining butter in the skillet. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar, honey, oregano, thyme, and basil until well combined. Return chicken to the skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 86.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (152)

SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2020
FABULOUS! The sauce is seriously incredible, I ended up doubling it after I tasted it. I didn't have chicken thighs so I used chicken breasts cut into thirds. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Phyllis Lynn Rutherford
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2020
I just made this and it was extraordinary. Very good flavor, so sweet, crunchy skin. My husband said he thought he'd keep me another three months for this dish because it was extraordinary....lol! The juice was so good, I kept it! I don't know how I'm going to use it yet, but I'll think of something. Don't be afraid to try it! It's like gourmet, that's for sure! Have someone over for dinner and make this. They will rave about it! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kate
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2020
This chicken dish was fantastic, it’s a nice addition to our other favorite chicken recipes. Very quick to prepare, maybe 45 mins. We made only one change, the recipe called for dry herbs and we used fresh from our garden but kept to the specific herbs listed, a great blend! Delicious, you must try this . Served with a spicy herb rice and garden green beans. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Gators95
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2020
This was super easy and delicious! I used my cast iron skillet so that I could put it right from the stove top to the oven. I didn't put the honey and the brown sugar on until the last five minutes so that the sugar wouldn't burn. It came out perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(4)
letticestuart
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2021
I have cooked chicken 100 ways, and this is hands-down the best chicken recipe ever!! The sauce is scrumptious. My husband and I could not stop raving. I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce (thank goodness) and added the honey and brown sugar the last five minutes so it wouldn't burn. I also added a splash of white wine at that time to deglaze the pan and enrich the sauce. Otherwise, I made it exactly as written. Easy and over-the-top delicious! Many thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cathy Messinger
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2021
I made this recipe exactly as written. It was easy to make but a bit too sugary for me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
shauntay
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2020
This was my second time making it and Children loved it and they're very picky eaters! First time i followed all the ingredients as shown but the second time I took out the minced garlic and just used garlic powder and I also just used Italian seasoning which was better to me. Chicken was so juicy and flavorful. I will be making again and again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
chips
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2021
This was delicious! I cooked it in my cast iron skillet from start to finishing in the oven. I wanted to mention that my sauce separated at one point but I was able to bring it back with tiny increments of hot water and stirring- (maybe 1/2 to 1 teaspoon total). I also used boneless skinless thighs because that it what I had on hand. Will definitely add this to my rotation. THANK YOU! Read More
Helpful
(1)
RIer
Rating: 2 stars
08/15/2020
I didn’t end up with a sauce. It was burned sugar pieces swimming in oil. Won’t make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
