Rhubarb Cheesecake Muffins

By Jo Dunn Borer

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Filling:
Topping:
Muffin Batter:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Mix cream cheese and sugar for filling together in a bowl; set aside.

  • Combine sugar and cinnamon for topping in another bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Set aside.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Mix brown sugar, buttermilk, oil, egg, vanilla extract, and vanilla butter and nut flavoring together in a separate bowl; add dry ingredients and mix until blended. Stir in rhubarb.

  • Fill liners about 1/3 full with muffin batter. Add 1 tablespoon filling to each muffin. Add batter to completely cover the filling. Sprinkle each muffin with topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out mostly clean, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 222.7mg. Full Nutrition
