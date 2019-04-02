Pollo a la Crema

41 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 26
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I 'winged' this recipe after searching the Internet for an equivalent to a favorite restaurant dish. Hope you enjoy it as much a we did!

By Teresa Dillon

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add chicken and cook, stirring frequently until juices run clear. Stir in the flour and ketchup, then whisk in the broth. When sauce begins to thicken, reduce heat and stir in the cream. Simmer covered for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon the mixture into flour or corn tortillas and serve with rice and beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 22g; cholesterol 110.1mg; sodium 352.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022