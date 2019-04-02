Pollo a la Crema
I 'winged' this recipe after searching the Internet for an equivalent to a favorite restaurant dish. Hope you enjoy it as much a we did!
Thank you for this recipe! I have wanted to create pollo a la crema at home for my Mexican husband for months. I did change the recipe a little. I used chicken tenders to reduce prep time and added sliced onions and mushrooms. I added cumin, El Tapatio hot sauce (to taste), shredded mozzarella and some parmesan cheese to the sauce. My husband said the recipe was better than several Mexican restaurant versions hands down. I plan on making this again in the near future to share with my in-laws.Read More
I am only giving two stars because when I made this following the recipe exactly, it was very very bland. There was absolutely no flavor at all. I made it again with fresh garlic and onions, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper and more ketchup and it turned out better but was still lacking something. It definitely needs more of something but I can't figure out what it is. Anyway, it's a good base recipe that you can play around with.Read More
I changed this recipe just a little.I used 3 chicken breast and used tomato paste instead of ketchup and I used Knorr brand granulated chicken broth(1 1/2 tsp).No flour.I added sauted fresh mushrooms.Really close to authentic.Will make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Good, with a few changes. Altered it to add sliced mushrooms, onion, garlic and red pepper, like the mexican place does by my house. After tasting, I added a bit of cumin and a few shakes of hot sauce. I just had to make another half recipe of sauce. I used organic broth. Thanks for sharing.
I agree with everyone good but needs spiced up....I sauteed my chicken with a good spoonful of cumin...that helped...but think it would be good with some minced green onions in the sauce.Will do that next time!!!Good though and will do again!!!
I used this recipe as a base for my pollo con crema. I sautéed some sliced onions and tomatoes with a little garlic salt, and then added my boiled shredded chicken and some tomato sauce. I also added cumin, oregano and cayenne pepper and salt until it was to my liking. Lastly I added sour cream and voila, it was perfect! I am Hispanic and it tasted just like my mothers pollo con crema. Thanks for the base idea.
This is a really good base recipe. I added onion, green pepper, and mushrooms just like at the Mexican restaurants. I threw in some sour cream and I did Tapatio sauce and cut the ketchup in half. I added garlic too, just cause we love garlic so much. It was SO good! The amount of flour the recipe called for didn't seem to thicken it up enough so I had to add more.
Yummy! I spruced it up with some garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper, and celery salt (just a tiny bit)and also topped it with shredded cheese and sour cream. Definitely making this one a favorite.
Very easy. This was my first time making this so I did not stray too far. I did salt/pepper/garlic powder the chicken and add some chopped onion. Everything else was the same. I served over penne pasta and had a side salad. Too heavy for tortillas.
We thought this was just so-so. It was really quite bland and just not at all what I was expecting. It didn't have the Mexican flair I was looking for, and it was too heavy for my taste.
My 6 and 2 year olds could not get enough of it. I did add some oregano, cumin, salt and pepper. I served this with the Mexican Rice II from this site.
LOVE this recipe...came together so easitly and tasted fabulous! Is great with rice, pasta or tortillas.
This recipe tastes really good. Altered it just a little. Didn't have the cream, so I used the substitution of 3/4c milk and 1/3c butter. Also didn't have rice as a side, but used refried beans. Delish! :D
AMAZING! I added some cumin, Tapatio, garlic powder, salt, and red pepper to spice it up a bit. Enjoyed every bite!!
I was looking for something quick with a Mexican twist, and with a lot of extra additions, it made for a very enjoyable meal. I seasoned the chicken with cumin, cayenne, oregano, salt and pepper, and sauteed it with diced onion, bell peppers, and garlic. For heat, I added some jalapeno and chipotle peppers and sprinkled some fresh cilantro at the end. I also used milk instead of cream, and it worked just fine. It's a good weeknight meal that can be easily modified depending on what you feel like.
I thought this was pretty good. I used 2 TBL of La Victoria's red taco sauce instead of ketchup, and added about a 1/4 cube of low fat cream cheese. I am used to eating this with shrimp at the restaurants and I didn't think chicken in it was as good. the sauce is really good and next time I'll use shrimp instead. Thank you!
I served this with brown rice and corn. I sauteed some onion to mix with the corn. I put the rice down, corn/onions on top, then pour the chicken and sauce over it all. Yummy! :)
I scaled this recipe down to 2 and made it for my personal lunch. I thought it was DELICIOUS. I particularly liked the bit of "zing" the ketchup added. (I don't think that just because a dish is intended to be "presented" in a tortilla it has to taste Mexican. And since this used very similar ingredients as those I use to make my "Alfredo Sauce Rose", I didn't expect it to.) I'm actually thinking right now that when I make my pasta with veggies (including a couple of quartered tomatoes) this weekend, I'll use this recipe as a base, add a couple of spices and a mixture of cheeses (to further thicken the sauce) and see how my family responds. I'm guessing they're all going to love it, too.
very delicious. i had a lot of sauce so i served the chicken over rice and everyone loved it.
This was okay - but a little bland. Although it's very creamy, all I was able to really taste was the roux base. I would add some onions, bell pepper or some mushrooms as a previous reviewer did. Seems as if everyone who has made it thus far has also preferred to make some type of change to it.
Great Recipe. i used a spicy tomato sauce instead of ketchup for more flavor! but very good!!!
This was surprisingly good, like WOW good! I make it regularly, only instead of in a tortilla, I serve it over brown rice with a side of broccoli. My boyfriend LOVES it. Every time I ask him what he wants for dinner he goes, "Can you make that chicken and rice stuff with the sauce?" Hahaha!
My husband LOVED it. I thought it was good, but a bit bland and heavy for my own tastes
Good, but a little rich.
Oh my gosh - just like a restaurant! I omitted the ketchup and added salt, pepper, garlic powder, sour cream, onion and poblano pepper. Substituted olive oil for the butter. Yum!
I made this in the slow cooker and it turned out great. This is what I did. I put some chopped onion and the cup of chicken broth in the slow cooker. I put the chicken on top and poured the melted butter over it(didn't mix it so the butter would stay on top of the chicken). Since people said it needed more flavor, I salt and peppered the chicken and grated some fresh garlic on top. I put it on high for 4 hours and then mixed the flour with a little bit of water and poured it in. Then I added the cream. I added salsa instead of catsup for flavor and shredded the chicken up. An hour later it was ready to serve. Made Spanish rice for the side. Yum.
Delicious! I took some of the suggestions of other users and I added, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper to the chicken before adding the cream. Before serving, I sprinkled the top with some green onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream and I served it with warm flour tortillas. My hubby raved and raved about how great of a cook I am. I will definitely be making this dish again.
Really, really good! Made it twice. The second time my husband added a little bit of chipotle to spice it up a bit and it was great!
This was a simple recipe with not too many ingredients, I added bell peppers and onions and Monterey/cheddar cheese mix also garlic salt and pepper and onion powder, and everyone in my house loved it.
