Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Cheesy chicken-broccoli casserole. Eat as-is or serve over mashed potatoes or rice.

By Eric Wood

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter the bottom and sides of a 9x13-inch dish.

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add chicken and continue to boil until no longer pink, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine broccoli, cream of chicken soup, Cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, and pepper in a large bowl. Mix well.

  • Drain chicken and add to broccoli mixture. Mix well. Pour into the prepared baking dish and spread evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Add remaining Parmesan cheese on top and continue to bake until cheese is melted, 3 to 5 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use thawed, frozen broccoli instead of fresh, if preferred.

You can sprinkle whatever cheese you want on top after baking for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 832.4mg. Full Nutrition
