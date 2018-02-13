Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

I browned the chicken in oil and added onions. I used Knorr chicken bullion for broth and added it to rue with 3 slices American cheese. Added the broccoli and topped with Mozzarella. It was delicious!
I gave it 4 stars because it was very salty. I only put 1/2 the Parmesan cheese in it and it was still to salty. I did salt and pepper my chicken and grilled in the skillet instead of boiling. It had a good flavor but I will add something to make it less salty, maybe milk.
I did alter a little. Used a condensed cream of cheddar soup instead of shredded cheddar and used cream cheese instead of sour cream. Poured in short fat rigatoni before adding to the casserole dish. However followed the rest of the recipe and it is heavenly. Thank you for the recipe!
