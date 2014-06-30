Chickpea-Lentil Salad

This salad is a rare healthy favorite for my picky husband. It's best in the summer months when fresh local tomatoes are available. We eat it as a light dinner, or as a side dish for summer BBQs. Enjoy!

By EGgirl

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine chickpeas and lentils in a large bowl. Mix in cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion.

  • Stir olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, cumin, and salt together in a small bowl. Pour over the chickpeas and lentils; mix to combine. Carefully fold in avocado and feta cheese.

Cook's Notes:

If your avocado is very ripe, wait until the end, after you've added all of the other ingredients to add it, or throw it on top if you prefer to keep it in chunks, rather than getting crushed.

If you can't find canned lentils, you can cook dried ones. It just adds an extra step.

Feel free to experiment with your favorite spices and ingredients. I like the combination of the garlic and cumin for a Middle Eastern flavor, but this base goes well with lots of flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 65g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 903.1mg. Full Nutrition
