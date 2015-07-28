Thai Red Rice and French Green Lentil Salad

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Thai red rice and French green lentils, both full of nutrition, make for a healthy salad with a crunchy texture and nutty yet delicate flavor. This salad is great on its own but really shines when accompanied with spicy dishes. The rice is full of B vitamins and the lentils are packed full of vitamins and minerals; this salad is as good for you as it is delicious!

By Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak red rice in a bowl of fresh water for 30 minutes. Soak lentils in fresh water in a separate bowl for 30 minutes. Drain both rice and lentils into separate pots.

    Advertisement

  • Add 3 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the pot of rice and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, until water has been absorbed and rice is tender, but not soft, about 20 minutes.

  • Add 3 cups of water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and bay leaf to the pot of lentils and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil lentils for 15 minutes. Add peas, reduce heat, and simmer until the water has been absorbed or the legumes are tender, not soft, 5 to 10 minutes more.

  • Drain rice and lentils; discard bay leaf. Transfer to a large serving bowl and allow to cool slightly. Mix in oil, almonds, parsley, and lime juice. Gently fold the ingredients until they are evenly combined. Allow to rest either at room temperature or in the refrigerator before serving, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 17.1g; sodium 300.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022