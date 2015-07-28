Thai Red Rice and French Green Lentil Salad
Thai red rice and French green lentils, both full of nutrition, make for a healthy salad with a crunchy texture and nutty yet delicate flavor. This salad is great on its own but really shines when accompanied with spicy dishes. The rice is full of B vitamins and the lentils are packed full of vitamins and minerals; this salad is as good for you as it is delicious!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 17.1g; sodium 300.6mg. Full Nutrition