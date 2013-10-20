BLT Macaroni Salad

This BLT macaroni salad is a bacon lover's side dish.

By Carl Schrammel

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon on paper towels and crumble.

  • At the same time, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and let cool, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir mayonnaise and coleslaw dressing together in a large bowl until creamy. Add noodles, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and green onions. Toss well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 43.9g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 815.5mg. Full Nutrition
