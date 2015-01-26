Easy Budget Mexican Slow Cooker Chicken

This is a super easy, budget-friendly family dinner that feeds a lot of people.

By Michele Kostelecky

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place frozen chicken breasts into a slow cooker and cover with corn, black beans, and salsa.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on High for 4 hours.

  • Transfer chicken breasts to a cutting board and shred with 2 forks. Return shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir in brown rice. Mix in cream cheese, cover, and cook for 30 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 695.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022