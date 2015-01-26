Easy Budget Mexican Slow Cooker Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 377.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.3g 41 %
carbohydrates: 47.8g 15 %
dietary fiber: 5.9g 23 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 12.4g 19 %
saturated fat: 6.1g 30 %
cholesterol: 56.5mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 508.8IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 10.7mg 82 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 2.4mg 4 %
folate: 58.3mcg 15 %
calcium: 66.8mg 7 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 94.9mg 34 %
potassium: 563.5mg 16 %
sodium: 695.5mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 111.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.