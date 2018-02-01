Zucchini Noodles with Basil Pesto and Bacon

There's no pasta in this dish, just fresh zucchini noodles tossed in a delicious bacon and pesto sauce.

By Monica P

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Lay bacon slices on a large baking tray.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until crispy, 9 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a large plate lined with absorbent kitchen paper and allow to cool and harden.

  • Crumble the cooled bacon into smaller pieces and combine with pesto sauce.

  • Use a spiralizer or julienne peeler to cut zucchini into noodles, snipping midway to prevent them from getting too long.

  • Heat olive oil in a saute pan over medium heat. Add zucchini and garlic and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add pesto-bacon mixture and heat for 2 minutes longer. Toss well so the noodles are evenly coated. Taste and season with salt if needed.

  • Top with freshly grated Parmiggiano-Reggiano cheese so it can melt while the dish is still warm. Season with freshly ground black pepper. Top with arugula, but do not mix it in. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

If you use pork bacon, drain off fat into a small container. Use 1 tablespoon fat to cook the noodles instead of olive oil.

You can buy premade zucchini noodles at your grocery store.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 44.9g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 1206.9mg. Full Nutrition
