Zucchini Noodles with Basil Pesto and Bacon

Delicious! I used pork bacon because I dislike turkey bacon and the dish was so full of flavor. I recommend cooking the noodles over med-high heat (instead of medium) for only 2 minutes (instead of 3-4) before adding in the other ingredients to prevent them from just steaming and getting mushy. This makes very large portions, so you can probably get 3 servings out of this recipe, considering you are using large zucchini. I also recommend more cheese as 2 tbsp isn't very much. The arugula is a nice touch. I'll definitely make this again!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.