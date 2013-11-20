Fall Minestrone Soup

This hearty and comforting minestrone soup with potatoes and chard is a meal in a bowl.

By Culinary Ginger

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add carrots, celery, zucchini, and onion; saute until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and rosemary; cook, stirring so the garlic doesn't burn, for another 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, potatoes, and chard.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to a simmer and cook until the chard is wilted, about 5 minutes. Add beef stock and beans, bring to a simmer, and cook until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use kale instead of Swiss chard, and 5 small Yukon Gold potatoes instead of 2 large.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 3.5g; sodium 366.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022