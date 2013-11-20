Fall Minestrone Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 195.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.2g 16 %
carbohydrates: 33.6g 11 %
dietary fiber: 7g 28 %
sugars: 7.1g
fat: 3.5g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
vitamin a iu: 7790.5IU 156 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 22 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 27.4mg 46 %
folate: 38.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 91.6mg 9 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 29.1mg 10 %
potassium: 559.9mg 16 %
sodium: 366.7mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 31.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.