Slow Cooker Potato Soup with Heavy Cream

I love this simple, basic recipe for slow cooker potato soup. Sometimes I add bacon or Cheddar cheese for a little variation. You can do a lot with it.

By Angel15

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 5 cups water, potatoes, onion, celery, butter, bouillon cubes, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a slow cooker. Cook until vegetables are tender, on Low for 8 to 9 hours or on High, about 6 hours.

  • Mix cold water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Stir 1/2 of the cornstarch mixture, heavy cream, and evaporated milk into the soup and cook for 1 more hour until thickened, adding more of the cornstarch mixture if desired for consistency. Top with chives before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 25g; cholesterol 87.5mg; sodium 1028mg. Full Nutrition
