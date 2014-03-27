Slow Cooker Potato Soup with Heavy Cream
I love this simple, basic recipe for slow cooker potato soup. Sometimes I add bacon or Cheddar cheese for a little variation. You can do a lot with it.
Quite frankly, I was stunned how delicious this soup was, So simple to make. So few ingredients. And... to top it off, the leftovers were every bit as good. A heart bravo. FYI I didn't have any heavy cream, so I used whole milk. I did find evaporated milk long expired way way way back in the corner of the cupboard. Great soup for a rainy or sunny day.
Very good but I felt it needed bacon bits, cheddar cheese and chives. It did not thicken enough with the cornstarch so I made a slurry of flour and water. And bingo, perfect thickener. I only cooked it for 2 hours on high and the potatoes were perfectly tender.Had I gone the amount of hours per the recipe, the potatoes would have turned into mush.