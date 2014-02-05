Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 601.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.1g 60 %
carbohydrates: 37.7g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 3.4g
fat: 37.6g 58 %
saturated fat: 14.7g 74 %
cholesterol: 99.9mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 1047.5IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 9.2mg 71 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 11.4mg 19 %
folate: 31.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 395.6mg 40 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 98.1mg 35 %
potassium: 489.3mg 14 %
sodium: 900.4mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 338
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.