Anne's Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas

One of my favorite comfort foods from growing up in Tucson. It's great for a potluck or party and you'll get lots of compliments from your guests! This is a "roja" version but there is a "verde" style, too. Both are great and can be made hot or mild depending upon your heat tolerances or preferences. Serve with your favorite salsa, if desired.

By Dylan's Nana

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large (10x15-inch) casserole dish.

  • Combine drained tomatoes and chipotle chiles in adobo in a blender and puree until smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion in hot oil until brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and saute 1 minute more. Add pureed tomato-chile sauce and simmer until mixture starts to thicken. Pour in chicken broth and stir in cumin, oregano, and salt; let simmer until mixture thickens. Remove from heat.

  • Mix tortilla chips and tomato-chile sauce, folding carefully to cover chips completely. You may have to do this in 2 batches.

  • Cover the bottom of the casserole dish with half of the chip/sauce mixture. Sprinkle a layer of Mexican cheese and cotija cheese over top. Add shredded chicken to cover all of the chips and cheese. Season chicken with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with 1/2 of the green onions and 1/2 of the cilantro. Spoon 3/4 of the sour cream evenly over top. Spread with the remaining tortilla mixture then top with remaining Mexican and cotija cheeses. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until mixture is bubbly and cheese is melted, 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Serve with sour cream, green onions, and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 99.9mg; sodium 900.4mg. Full Nutrition
