Fabienne's Curried Shrimp Tartlets

This little tartlet stemmed from my frustration trying to make "phyllo purses." Perfect appetizer before a fancy dinner or brunch with your friends. It's bursting with shrimp, curry, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and topped with an egg...all hidden under the last sheets of phyllo dough. Well worth your time!

By Fabienne Riesen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray 4 tartlet pans with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a small pan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, ginger, lemon zest and juice, garlic, curry powder, coriander, and turmeric until the onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Increase the heat to medium, add shrimp, and mix until they turn pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cream and set aside.

  • Divide the phyllo dough into layers, about 1/16 inch thick. Spray each side with cooking spray, then use to line the prepared pans. Fill each with the shrimp mixture, then top with an egg and season with salt and pepper. Cover with another layer of sprayed phyllo dough. Brush tops with melted butter.

  • Cook in the preheated oven until tops are golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The amounts of phyllo dough are approximate. Also, I suggest using tartlet pans with removable bottoms.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 284.1mg; sodium 484.6mg. Full Nutrition
