Painkiller

This drink is from Jost Van Dyke's Soggy Dollar Bar in the Virgin Islands. Nutmeg is the key.

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shake or stir pineapple juice, rum, cream of coconut, and orange juice together and pour over ice in a tall glass. Sprinkle nutmeg on top and serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 5.6g; sodium 20.4mg. Full Nutrition
