Painkiller
This drink is from Jost Van Dyke's Soggy Dollar Bar in the Virgin Islands. Nutmeg is the key.
When one of my favorite bands sings a song that has the lines of: "You're blowin' my mind, like a painkiller, like a painkiller"; they were clearly referring to this drink. I mean, this truly is mind-blowingly good. It's coconutty, fruity, and very very smooth to drink. These could be really dangerous if you're not careful! Thank you so much for the recipe, I very much look forward to making these again!Read More
The picture shows a white drink but there is nothing white in a Painkiller. Cream of Coconut is clear the other items are an orangish color.Read More
This one will sneak up on you! So yummy!
