Spicy Beans and Franks for Two
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 732.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.5g 55 %
carbohydrates: 52.8g 17 %
dietary fiber: 16g 64 %
sugars: 10g
fat: 46.4g 71 %
saturated fat: 20.7g 104 %
cholesterol: 90.7mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 856.9IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 6.7mg 52 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 9.5mg 16 %
folate: 32.5mcg 8 %
calcium: 118.8mg 12 %
iron: 6.2mg 35 %
magnesium: 35.4mg 13 %
potassium: 541.3mg 15 %
sodium: 3108.2mg 124 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 39 %
calories from fat: 417.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
