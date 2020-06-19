Spicy Beans and Franks for Two

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Nothing fancy here, just a tasty, quick-and-easy weeknight meal for two.

By lutzflcat

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion and saute until tender, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Whisk tomato sauce, 1/2 cup beef broth, flour, cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, Sriracha, sugar, chili powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Add to the onions and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture starts to thicken, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir in kidney beans and franks. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until franks are heated through, 8 to 10 minutes, adding more beef broth if it becomes too thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 46.4g; cholesterol 90.7mg; sodium 3108.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Michelle Crowther
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2020
Tasty, with a little heat. Made for 3 adults, with all- beef hot dogs. Yum. Adult son said, "Next time use more adult meat, like polkska keilbasa". Will do, since we all liked it. Maybe 5 stars then Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Charles Addington
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2020
It was really tasty! We will definitely have it again. Read More
JohnRascal
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2020
Black pepper to taste needed. Also added some fresh garlic. Other than that, was quite tasty and filling. Next time I'll try adding some cooked macaroni or a cubed baked potato. Read More
