Crispy Eggless Waffles

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Who knew you could make waffles without egg, baking soda, baking powder, buttermilk, etc.? You only need a handful of ingredients for these crazy waffles.

By thedailygourmet

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 mini waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a mini waffle iron (such as Dash™) and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Pour 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon water into a large bowl. Stir in flour, sugar, vanilla extract, and salt to make a batter.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold into the batter, being careful not to overmix.

  • Ladle a couple tablespoons of batter onto the preheated iron and cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

sharsand50
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2020
it is a crispy waffle . Is good with a meat patty and maple syrup. Was a little difficult to get the cream folded into the batter evenly. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Yooper
Rating: 2 stars
05/04/2020
I made these waffles. They were a bit crispy, but had no flavor. Read More
Reviews:
