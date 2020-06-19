Dalgona Coffee (Whipped Coffee)

I made my own per this recipe. It was missing something. Just iced milk at the bottom and some frothy sweet coffee at the top. The top was good, but the bottom was nothing. We only keep skim milk in the house, so maybe that was why, but I think the iced milk would have left something to be desired in any case.
I have made this twice now and I liked the second time better where I cut back on my coffee granules to 1 tablespoon and added ice to my cold milk before spooning sweet coffee mix on top. Either way... this is a fabulous drink...just my personal preference- a little less strong and the milk is super cold.
So good! I use it to top oat milk over ice — or on particularly slow afternoons, iced espresso.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/02/2022
I have made this over and over now. I don't use boiling water, just regular tap water. I use Nescafe Rich French Vanilla instant coffee. I also double the batch so I can share it with my daughter. I put ice in a glass and pour over skim milk! So yummy!
It was so good! I made with 1/2 cup 2% milk and 1/2 cup of half and half or whatever I have at home. It was fun to make and yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2022
Very delicious! This is a yummy frothy treat and I’m really enjoying it this morning. As you can see in my photo, it’s more than half gone. 😋 However, I would only make this on a rare occasion because the caffeine intensity level is really high for me.
Interesting to try the trend, and it tasted good, but I wouldn’t make it again. I found it a little difficult to drink actually, like having a beer with too much head. A stand mixer makes a big difference in making the whipping step quick.
