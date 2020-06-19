Dalgona Coffee (Whipped Coffee)

This South Korean coffee drink now enjoys global popularity, after being everywhere on social media during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recipe by Jane Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 coffee
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk boiling water, instant coffee, and sugar together until coffee is dissolved. Continue to whisk until mixture becomes thick and forms a peak, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour milk into a glass. Pour the frothy coffee on top of the milk.

Cook's Note:

Use instant coffee, water, and sugar in a 1:1:1 ratio. Use the milk of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 8g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 100.4mg. Full Nutrition
