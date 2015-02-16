Southwest Turkey Burgers

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Most of the turkey burgers that I have had were overcooked and flavorless. This recipe was inspired by some friends of ours that put a Southwest spin on the burger. With a few tweaks these Southwest turkey burgers have become a staple recipe in our house. The patty is flavorful and plays well with some creamy guacamole and spicy salsa.

By Aaron Liebold

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 burgers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine turkey, eggs, onion, bread crumbs, 2 tablespoons oil, jalapenos, Worcestershire, mustard, paprika, chili powder, and cumin in a bowl. Form into 8 patties. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Heat remaining olive oil in a saute pan over medium to medium-high heat. Place patties in the hot pan and cover partially to help retain moisture, but not so much that the patties braise (boil). Cook until browned and halfway cooked through, about 4 minutes. Continue to cook until no longer pink and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 3 minutes more.

  • Serve patties on toasted buns with guacamole and salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 130.3mg; sodium 555.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022