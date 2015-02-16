Southwest Turkey Burgers
Most of the turkey burgers that I have had were overcooked and flavorless. This recipe was inspired by some friends of ours that put a Southwest spin on the burger. With a few tweaks these Southwest turkey burgers have become a staple recipe in our house. The patty is flavorful and plays well with some creamy guacamole and spicy salsa.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 130.3mg; sodium 555.6mg. Full Nutrition