Jamie Sue's M&M'S® Cookie Mix

This homemade cookie mix is a tasty and colorful gift to give.

Recipe by marmee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl and spoon into the bottom of a jar. Follow with white sugar, then brown sugar packed down tight. Place M&M's® on top of brown sugar. Cover with the lid and attach baking instructions on a gift tag.

Cook's Note:

Baking Instructions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Mix 1 large egg, 3/4 cup partly melted unsalted butter, and 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract until creamy. Add mix and stir together. Work with hands to form a ball. Drop dough 1 tablespoon at a time on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 17 minutes.

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 163.7mg. Full Nutrition
