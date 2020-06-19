Homemade Chocolate Cookie Mix

This homemade cookie mix makes for a great Christmas or birthday gift. Most importantly they taste great. Enjoy.

Recipe by Chef Ramirez

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 cookie mix
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

  • Layer a 1-quart, wide-mouth canning jar with 1/2 of the flour mixture, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and toffee bits. Pack everything down firmly, then add the remaining flour mixture. Cover with the lid and attach baking instructions on a gift tag.

Cook's Note:

Baking Instructions: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Empty the contents of the canning jar into the bowl of a stand mixer and blend thoroughly with the paddle attachment. Add 1 cup softened unsalted butter, 1 large slightly beaten egg, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract; mix until completely combined. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on the prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 48 cookies.

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 2g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 48.5mg. Full Nutrition
