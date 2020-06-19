Homemade Chocolate Cookie Mix
This homemade cookie mix makes for a great Christmas or birthday gift. Most importantly they taste great. Enjoy.
Baking Instructions: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Empty the contents of the canning jar into the bowl of a stand mixer and blend thoroughly with the paddle attachment. Add 1 cup softened unsalted butter, 1 large slightly beaten egg, and 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract; mix until completely combined. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on the prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are set, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Makes 48 cookies.