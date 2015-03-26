Broiled Salmon with Brown Sugar
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 255.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.8g 54 %
carbohydrates: 17.7g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 15.1g
fat: 8.2g 13 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 60.9mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 139.2IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 14.2mg 109 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 4.3mg 7 %
folate: 22.9mcg 6 %
calcium: 71.3mg 7 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 44.2mg 16 %
potassium: 568.1mg 16 %
sodium: 435.3mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 73.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.