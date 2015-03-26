Broiled Salmon with Brown Sugar

This is one of my favorite broiled salmon with brown sugar recipes.

By Sharoninflorida 1

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Combine brown sugar and soy sauce in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Saute onion, salt, and pepper in the hot oil until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to sugar mixture and mix together. Place salmon fillets on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Cook salmon in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Turn over and drizzle with 1/2 of the sugar mixture. Continue to broil until salmon is opaque throughout and easily flaked with a fork, 5 to 10 minutes more. Serve with remaining sugar mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 435.3mg. Full Nutrition
