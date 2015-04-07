Jalapeno Popper Pork Tenderloin
Hope you'll enjoy this jalapeno popper-inspired pork tenderloin! As written, it's not very spicy but could be kicked up a notch by leaving in a few jalapeno seeds or adding more chile powder. Recipe can be easily doubled.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If time permits, place the prepared tenderloin in the fridge wrapped in plastic wrap for a few hours before cooking. Either with the spice rub only applied, or prepared all the way through Step 4.
Don't be afraid to add a few extra spices to the cream cheese stuffing as well. Suggestions: chile powder or Cajun seasoning.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 89.6mg; sodium 620.7mg. Full Nutrition