Jalapeno Popper Pork Tenderloin

Hope you'll enjoy this jalapeno popper-inspired pork tenderloin! As written, it's not very spicy but could be kicked up a notch by leaving in a few jalapeno seeds or adding more chile powder. Recipe can be easily doubled.

By Elizabeth

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1-pound pork tenderloin
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chile powder, garlic powder, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Cut a pocket lengthwise down the middle of the pork tenderloin. Apply the spice mixture all over the tenderloin.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a roasting pan.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook jalapenos, flipping occasionally, until tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cumin. Let cool until easily handled; chop.

  • Spread cream cheese inside the pork tenderloin. Add chopped jalapenos. Wrap bacon slices around the tenderloin in a spiral. Secure with kitchen twine. Make sure to tie up tightly to close the pocket.

  • Transfer the tenderloin to the skillet. Cook over medium heat, rotating continuously, until golden, about 30 seconds on each side. Place the tenderloin in the prepared roasting pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 150 degrees F (65 degrees C), 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes. Remove kitchen twine and slice, topping with any of the stuffing that may have overflowed in the pan.

Cook's Notes:

If time permits, place the prepared tenderloin in the fridge wrapped in plastic wrap for a few hours before cooking. Either with the spice rub only applied, or prepared all the way through Step 4.

Don't be afraid to add a few extra spices to the cream cheese stuffing as well. Suggestions: chile powder or Cajun seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 89.6mg; sodium 620.7mg. Full Nutrition
