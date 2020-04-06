Slow Cooker Charro Beans

I created this slow cooker recipe in an effort to duplicate the charro beans at my favorite local Mexican restaurant. They are a great as a side item, served as bean soup, or served atop rice as a hearty meal.

By Nikki Robinson Brooks

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 hrs 15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
16 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place pinto beans into a large container and cover with several inches of cool water; let soak, 8 hours to overnight. Rinse and drain.

  • Place beans in a slow cooker with just enough water to cover.

  • Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until almost browned and crispy, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, jalapenos, cilantro, and garlic. Saute in bacon drippings for 2 minutes, then slowly pour in the beer. Add salt, pepper, chili powder, and cumin. Bring to a boil. Add this mixture to the beans and water in the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 8 hours. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 762.7mg. Full Nutrition
