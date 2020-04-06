Slow Cooker Charro Beans

4.17.20 I used the slow cook function on my Instant Pot®, checked at 5 hours, and the beans were cooked and tender. I did scale the recipe down to 4 servings, so that may have something to do with the beans cooking sooner. The only change I made to the recipe was using Campari tomatoes instead of Romas; they just never have much good tomato flavor. I had about an inch of water covering the beans at the start, and when the recipe submitter says “…just enough water to cover,” do that. You’re adding more liquid with the beer, and I ended up with way too much liquid in the cooker at the end. I then had to cook it down. I just read recently that you’re not supposed to add salt to beans early on because the skins will be tough, so I did wait until the end to season the charro beans with salt. I also want to say that my beans held their shape very well, few burst or little breakage. I used a large jalapeno today, and the level of heat was just about perfect for us. I have a number of recipes that I use for charro beans, and this was quite good. The next time that I make this recipe, I know that I will use the Instant Pot® where you don’t have to presoak the beans, and they’re cooked start to finish in less than 1-1/2 hours. So if you have an Instant Pot®, you may want to give it a try. If not, just stick with the slow cooker, it simply takes much, much longer, but I feel certain that you’ll enjoy these beans as much as we did.

