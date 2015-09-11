Charro Beans (Frijoles Charros)

A hearty Mexican charro bean soup that is perfect for any day of the year.

By Brent Hull

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ham hocks into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil until meat pulls back on bone, about 2 hours. Remove meat from bones, cut into bite-sized chunks. Reserve the bones but discard any fat.

  • Chop 1/2 of the white onion, and leave other 1/2 whole; set aside.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, and chop when cool enough to handle. Pour bacon grease into a small bowl.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir chorizo in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Place chorizo into a bowl with chopped bacon, tomatoes, chopped onion, and jalapenos.

  • Place ham chunks and bones into a large pot, pour pinto beans over top. Add water to cover and bring to a boil over medium or medium-high heat.

  • Meanwhile, heat bacon grease in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo and vegetable mixture and saute until vegetables are soft, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • When beans boil, add the remaining onion half and garlic. Let boil for 3 to 4 minutes; add sauteed vegetables and meat. Return to a boil; add cilantro and chicken bouillon. Continue to boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove bones, season with salt, and serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use any long, hot chile peppers you like. You can substitute any pork meat for ham hocks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
583 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 1113.2mg. Full Nutrition
