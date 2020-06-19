Rich Chocolate Cupcakes

My mom made wedding cakes throughout my whole childhood. People would always tell her that her cakes were not only beautiful, but the best tasting cakes they have ever tasted. Her secret was to combine a good scratch recipe with a boxed cake mix. It would make a light, moist cake which held up well when stacked. I have never strayed from her recipes and use them every time!

By Dawn Baer

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line 24 cupcake cups with paper liners.

  • Sift cake mix, flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into a large bowl.

  • Mix coffee, oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract together in another bowl. Gradually add to flour mixture, scraping down sides occasionally; mix well. Fill the prepared cupcake cups 2/3 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when gently touched, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 348.2mg. Full Nutrition
