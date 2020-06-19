Favorite Plum Pie
I know there are lots of pie recipes on AllRecipes.com. I only found one for classic plum pie, and lots for cherry pie, but each had features I didn't care for, so I combined what I thought were the best parts, and this is the result. This recipe is easily doubled, tripled, or whatever, depending on the amount of fruit you have.
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I have not specified the crust; I'll leave that up to you. I used to make all my own crusts by hand, 2 knives to cut shortening into flour. Nowadays, I mostly use store-bought crust. Almost as good with almost no effort.
You can leave the top open, or do a top crust, or lattice crust as you like.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 7.6g; sodium 117.3mg. Full Nutrition