Air Fryer Pasta Chips

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These pasta chips are crunchy, salty, and addicting. I like them plain but feel free to serve them with a marinara dipping sauce if desired. Store in an airtight container.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook farfalle pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain, but do not rinse. Let sit for 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Transfer pasta to a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Add Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and salt. Gently stir until evenly combined.

  • Place pasta in the air fryer basket in batches and cook for 5 minutes. Flip with a spatula and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Break apart any pasta chips that have stuck together. Repeat with remaining pasta Allow to cool completely for final crisping.

Tips

Cook's Note:

All air fryers are not created equal. Mine is just under 4 quarts and I was able to fit 1/4 of the pasta at one time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 222.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022