Air Fryer Pasta Chips

I made this exactly as instructed. I'm not sure if the thermostat on my air fryer is not on the mark, but after the first 5 minutes at 400 degrees the pasta was already deep brown and was just under burned after flipping them for the final cooking. The second batch I cut back on the timing but had the same result. The third batch I reduced the temperature to 370 degrees and they came out much better. I thought the taste was good...just not sure I'll make them again.