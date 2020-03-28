Air Fryer Pasta Chips

I made this with penne pasta because of course I was out of farfalle. I was really surprised by how good this was! I made the first batch really crunchy, and it was good, but I preferred when it was left more of a chewy texture. It was so yummy! Thanks for this idea! I will definitely make this again.
These were such a huge disappointment. Not o love you were they crispy but some were so crispy they were not chewable. Most were rubber even. Not sure if it was user error but I had to toss them all out. The spices weren’t good the noodles were rubbery or way to overdone and I just wasn’t impressed. Will not make again.
I made this exactly as instructed. I'm not sure if the thermostat on my air fryer is not on the mark, but after the first 5 minutes at 400 degrees the pasta was already deep brown and was just under burned after flipping them for the final cooking. The second batch I cut back on the timing but had the same result. The third batch I reduced the temperature to 370 degrees and they came out much better. I thought the taste was good...just not sure I'll make them again.
