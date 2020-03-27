Slow Cooker Mexican Pork Carnitas

This is a shredded spin on carnitas. In Spanish, carnitas means "little meats." The traditional Mexican dish is typically made from pork, but can also be made from beef. This is a slow-cooked version of the otherwise braised or slow-roasted techniques. Once shredded, the meat is often served with cilantro, onion, salsa, guacamole, refried beans, and tortillas. Serve over cabbage slaw in a soft tortilla.

By clifford

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Turn a large slow cooker to High. Pour chicken stock into the cooker and place pork loin in the center. Season pork with adobo, cumin, pepper, and paprika. Place onion, chipotle paste, and bay leaves in the stock around the pork. Place tomatoes and garlic on top of the pork, and squeeze limes directly over top, allowing pulp to fall into the slow cooker. Sprinkle with cinnamon and cloves.

  • Use a spoon to baste stock over the pork loin, then sprinkle entire surface evenly with cilantro.

  • Cover and cook on High until pork is slightly pink in the center, about 6 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Use a fork to shred pork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 607.9mg. Full Nutrition
