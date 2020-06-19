Roasted Butternut Squash with Brown Sugar

This sweet, savory, and simple recipe for roasted butternut with brown sugar makes a wonderful side dish for your holiday or everyday table.

By M.Perry

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Combine squash, olive oil, brown sugar, sea salt, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl; toss until squash is evenly coated. Spread squash in an even layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, turning midway through, until edges are lightly browned and centers are tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with nuts.

Cook's Notes:

8 cups of butternut squash is about 3 pounds, or approximately 1 large squash.

Candied walnuts can be used instead of candied pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 6.3g; sodium 333.7mg. Full Nutrition
M.Perry
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2021
This is a fast, delicious, tasty, and spicy-sweet side dish. I use pre-cut squash to save time, and you can add or reduce the cayenne to adjust the heat to your liking. We prefer a lot of heat in my house, so I usually use two pinches. Also, while pecans are our favorite, you may any glazed/candied nuts you like for the garnish. Read More
