Grilled Salmon in Foil

I live in Alaska and this grilled salmon in foil recipe goes over great at our barbeques. It's so simple to make and with a nice side of steamed asparagus or other vegetable, it looks top-notch when served.

By ROSE MANN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Mix brown sugar, sea salt, lemon-pepper seasoning, and seasoned salt together in a container. Coat halved fillets with mixture. Place salmon on 2 to 4 aluminum foil sheets; drizzle with olive oil and liquid smoke. Fold the tops of the pieces of foil together, leaving the sides open. Tent the foil for heat circulation.

  • Place foil packets on the preheated grill and cook until salmon is easily flaked with a fork, 15 to 25 minutes, opening foil during the last 5 minutes to lightly brown.

Cook's Note:

You can also bake these in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 15 to 25 minutes. Time depends on fillet thickness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 25g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 458.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Kim Crocker
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2020
This recipe was so simple and very delicious. Everyone wanted to know where I bought the Salmon. I said it's not where I bought it that made it so good it's the recipe that I followed. They couldn't believe that brown sugar was part of the glaze. I didn't have liquid smoke so I used Wam. It gave it a little kick. Very tasty will make again. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2020
This was really simple and good. My salmon was thick and it only took a total of 15 minutes. For the last 5 minutes of cook time I took them out of the foil and straight on the grill to get some good grill marks. Read More
njj
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2020
I thought it was okay, hubby really liked it - so averaged it at 4 stars. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022