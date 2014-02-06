Toddler-Friendly Butternut Squash Soup

A tasty fall and winter soup that even my baby and toddler love! There are rarely leftovers if I don't double the recipe. I modified a few recipes to come up with something that my family really enjoys!

By 4eversmiling

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and pour in 1/4 cup water.

  • Cut butternut squash in half; scoop out and discard seeds. Place squash halves, cut-sides down, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until squash is soft when poked with a fork, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and set aside until cool enough to handle. Scoop flesh out into a bowl and discard skins.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ginger; saute until onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add chicken stock, butternut squash, curry powder, cumin, allspice, salt, and pepper.

  • Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Bring to a simmer and cook until warm, about 10 minutes. Stir in half-and-half before serving.

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 942.6mg. Full Nutrition
