Toddler Sweet Potato Muffins

This is my favorite healthy, go-to snack for my kids! Even my husband likes them, and the recipe is very easy to tweak depending on what produce you have on hand. I promise you won't miss the sugar!

By Sandy Bradley

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 mini muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 36 mini muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • Mix bananas, sweet potatoes, carrots, oil, and vanilla in a bowl until smooth. Mix in flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and cloves; blend until combined. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 10 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

Any mashed or grated fruit or vegetable can be substituted for the sweet potatoes and carrots. Applesauce works well, too!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.1g; sodium 52.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022