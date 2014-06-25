Toddler Sweet Potato Muffins
This is my favorite healthy, go-to snack for my kids! Even my husband likes them, and the recipe is very easy to tweak depending on what produce you have on hand. I promise you won't miss the sugar!
Ingredients
36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Any mashed or grated fruit or vegetable can be substituted for the sweet potatoes and carrots. Applesauce works well, too!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.1g; sodium 52.6mg. Full Nutrition