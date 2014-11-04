Toddler-Friendly Carrot and Zucchini Muffins

These healthy, toddler-friendly muffins are packed full of veggies while still tasting delicious! You might need to double the recipe because you'll want to eat some yourself.

By AmyGail

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray or line with paper liners.

  • Stir flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Beat eggs, applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla in another bowl. Pour egg mixture into flour mixture and stir until evenly combined. Stir in carrot and zucchini. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin tins, filling each cup 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool in the muffin tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes, before serving to hungry toddlers.

Cook's Note:

You can use rice flour in place of whole wheat flour, if preferred.

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 256.8mg. Full Nutrition
