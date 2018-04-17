Basic Homemade Baby Food
I wanted to make my own baby food, and found that this base turned out a good product that the boys liked. And I could add variation depending on what was in season or in the cupboard.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
This mix gave the smoothest product. Veggies that worked really well were broccoli stalks, cauliflower, and other root veggies. Pear seemed also to work well.
Banana turns brown and adding orange gave an odd taste. Adding more carrots will make it rougher. Don't substitute potatoes for the sweet potato, they are too starchy and will give you sticky goop!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 37.6mg. Full Nutrition