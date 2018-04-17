Basic Homemade Baby Food

I wanted to make my own baby food, and found that this base turned out a good product that the boys liked. And I could add variation depending on what was in season or in the cupboard.

By Jennette

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place sweet potato, carrot, and apple into a pot. Add water until food is 1/2 or 3/4 covered and bring to a boil. Cook until sweet potato and carrot pieces are soft and fall off a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Puree with an immersion blender until smooth.

Cook's Notes:

This mix gave the smoothest product. Veggies that worked really well were broccoli stalks, cauliflower, and other root veggies. Pear seemed also to work well.

Banana turns brown and adding orange gave an odd taste. Adding more carrots will make it rougher. Don't substitute potatoes for the sweet potato, they are too starchy and will give you sticky goop!

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 37.6mg. Full Nutrition
