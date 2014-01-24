Shredded Mexican Chicken

This shredded Mexican chicken can be used for tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and tostadas. It's super simple and is probably the closest to authentic Mexican shredded chicken that I have experienced over the years.

By Gary Thompson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Fill a 6- to 8-quart pot halfway with water.

  • Wash and rinse chicken thighs and breasts thoroughly and place into the pot with cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for 30 minutes.

  • Remove the lid and simmer for 10 minutes. Shred chicken in the pot with 2 forks so it can absorb some of the moisture. Simmer until stock has reduced, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Mix 1/4 cup water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Stir into the pot and cook until sauce is thick, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may want to taste for flavors as you go. I have found that I tend to end up adding more salt, oregano, and chili powder to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 904mg. Full Nutrition
