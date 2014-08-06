Mexican Shredded Chicken

This is a simple shredded chicken recipe. There's no need for taco seasoning packets, just make this recipe and you'll have yummy seasoned chicken ready for all of your Mexican/Tex-Mex recipes!

By IceCreamCaker

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts into the bottom of a slow cooker. Add enough water to just cover. Add onion, salsa, garlic, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, salt, and black pepper; stir.

  • Cook until chicken breasts are no longer pink in the centers, on High for 6 hours or Low for 8 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken to a plate and shred with 2 forks.

Cook's Notes:

The seasoning is just a basic example. I tend to use far more, but some people have a lower spice tolerance.

If you wish to add more flavor to the chicken, place it into a pot after it has all been shredded. Add some of the liquid from the slow cooker until it is about 1/3 of the way up the chicken. Add some more of the same spices listed above, if desired. Simmer over low heat, stirring frequently, until all of the liquid has been absorbed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 2936.2mg. Full Nutrition
