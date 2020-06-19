Simple Beef Stew

It taste wonderful. The wine did the trick. Will be serving it tomorrow since it needs a day to stand. Easy.
Delicious. I did use leftover boneless beef short ribs, otherwise I followed all the directions and it came out great.
This beef stew is the bomb! So glad I made it. Needs no improvement. Perfect for this beginning of fall weather. DH loved it. definitely a keeper.
A good recipe, but the meat wasn’t quite tender enough, and we needed to add salt and pepper to enhance the flavors. Cooked longer, until the beef becomes melt in your mouth tender, and it might be perfect!
Excellent Beef Stew !!,,, Will make again, follow the recipe to the “T”. My wife Really loved it!!, Thanks again for such a great recipe !!!
This is a classic and simple recipe to make even on a weeknight. I added in some sliced button mushrooms and served it over mashed potatoes.
The gravy this makes is delicious! The only change I made was to cut the stew meat a little smaller than the recipe says and I put the flour in a baggie and added the stew meat, zipped it up and shook the bag to coat the meat before adding it to the pan. This dish is really easy and so flavorful.
I added some Worcestershire, used dried onions and omitted the creole seasoning. It was delicious and my husband loved it.