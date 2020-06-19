Simple Beef Stew

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple and hearty beef stew I make for my family.

By Laura Bloomer Wine

1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add meat, flour, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until browned, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Add broth, tomatoes, potatoes, celery, and carrots, then stir in Creole seasoning and basil. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to maintain simmer and cook, uncovered, until potatoes are soft, meat is tender, and gravy is thick, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 62.6mg; sodium 238.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Sue Lee
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2020
It taste wonderful. The wine did the trick. Will be serving it tomorrow since it needs a day to stand. Easy.
Reviews:
Sue Lee
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2020
It taste wonderful. The wine did the trick. Will be serving it tomorrow since it needs a day to stand. Easy.
Phyllisann
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2021
Delicious. I did use leftover boneless beef short ribs, otherwise I followed all the directions and it came out great.
Joyce
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2021
This beef stew is the bomb! So glad I made it. Needs no improvement. Perfect for this beginning of fall weather. DH loved it. definitely a keeper.
Marcia
Rating: 4 stars
01/24/2022
A good recipe, but the meat wasn't quite tender enough, and we needed to add salt and pepper to enhance the flavors. Cooked longer, until the beef becomes melt in your mouth tender, and it might be perfect!
Kyle
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2021
Excellent Beef Stew !!,,, Will make again, follow the recipe to the "T". My wife Really loved it!!, Thanks again for such a great recipe !!!
Ms. Chef Esh
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2021
This is a classic and simple recipe to make even on a weeknight. I added in some sliced button mushrooms and served it over mashed potatoes.
Roseanne
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2020
The gravy this makes is delicious! The only change I made was to cut the stew meat a little smaller than the recipe says and I put the flour in a baggie and added the stew meat, zipped it up and shook the bag to coat the meat before adding it to the pan. This dish is really easy and so flavorful.
carla
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2021
Delicious and easy!
Summerstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2021
I added some Worcestershire, used dried onions and omitted the creole seasoning. It was delicious and my husband loved it.
