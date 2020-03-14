Milky Sweet Fritters

4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is very easy and fast to prepare. Using simple or basic ingredients. Even the kids will love it. Delicious served warm with hot tea or coffee.

By NormaJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Stir in milk and condensed milk until smooth.

  • Spoon batter into the hot oil and deep-fry until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 88.8g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 562.6mg. Full Nutrition
