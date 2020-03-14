Milky Sweet Fritters

This is a great basic recipe to get you started. I had never fried anything without a deep fryer before and was tickled pink these came out so great! The batter itself is a little bland as is, so the first batch I sprinkled powdered sugar over. The second batch I really jushed up with sugar, melted butter, lemon, cardamom, orange peel and nutmeg, and they were out of this world. My roommate said the house smelled like the fair midway. Like this is a bad thing? Will be making these again!