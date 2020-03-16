Creole Red Beans and Rice Fritters

I recently came across a recipe similar to this in a magazine and couldn't resist changing it up to suit my taste. The panko bread crumbs give these a crispy crunch on the outside but when you take a bite...the surprise inside is creamy red beans and rice. I served them up country-style for the rice cooking contest at the 2011 Texas Rice Festival and they won a 1st place medal in the adult appetizer division! Serve with ranch dressing for dipping.

By Melissa Dommert

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix red beans, rice, ham, green onions, 4 tablespoons panko bread crumbs, 2 eggs, 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, and black pepper together in a bowl to form a tight mixture.

  • Form mixture into small, hush puppy-sized balls, pressing firmly together to hold their shape. Chill for 1 hour to overnight.

  • Whisk milk and remaining egg together in a small bowl to make an egg wash. Mix remaining bread crumbs and remaining Cajun seasoning together in a shallow dish. Roll chilled balls first in flour, coat with egg wash, and roll in bread crumb mixture.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 360 to 375 degrees F (182 to 190 degrees C).

  • Fry fritters in the hot oil until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with salt.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

