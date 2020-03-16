Creole Red Beans and Rice Fritters

I recently came across a recipe similar to this in a magazine and couldn't resist changing it up to suit my taste. The panko bread crumbs give these a crispy crunch on the outside but when you take a bite...the surprise inside is creamy red beans and rice. I served them up country-style for the rice cooking contest at the 2011 Texas Rice Festival and they won a 1st place medal in the adult appetizer division! Serve with ranch dressing for dipping.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 256.5mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.