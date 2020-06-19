Tut (Persian Marzipan)
These fragrant, rose-scented, Persian-style marzipan sweets are part of the Sofreh Haft Seen - the traditional Nowruz (Iranian New Year) display. "Tut" is the Farsi word for mulberries and these sweets are traditionally shaped like mulberries, but in our house we sometimes go rogue and shape them like bunnies! They are simple to prepare and a fun job for the kids. Enjoy tut with a cup of tea.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 6.9g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition