Tut (Persian Marzipan)

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These fragrant, rose-scented, Persian-style marzipan sweets are part of the Sofreh Haft Seen - the traditional Nowruz (Iranian New Year) display. "Tut" is the Farsi word for mulberries and these sweets are traditionally shaped like mulberries, but in our house we sometimes go rogue and shape them like bunnies! They are simple to prepare and a fun job for the kids. Enjoy tut with a cup of tea.

By Naz Deravian

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine almond flour, powdered sugar, and cardamom in a medium bowl. Drizzle in rose water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and gently knead until a soft dough forms that doesn't stick to your hands. Taste and add more powdered sugar to reach desired sweetness. Adjust rose water if needed.

    Advertisement

  • Pinch off about 1/2 teaspoon of dough. Form into a ball and shape like a cone, to resemble a mulberry, or any shape that you like. Roll in white sugar. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Chop pistachios into slivers, resembling stems. Place a pistachio sliver over each piece of "tut."

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 6.9g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022