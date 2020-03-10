Cucumber and Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cucumbers meet peas in this creamy side dish garnished with finely chopped walnuts and basil leaves.

By Allrecipes Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add peas and cook uncovered until bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately immerse in ice water for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk Greek yogurt, olive oil, and lemon juice together in a bowl. Add parsley, 1/4 cup basil, salt, and pepper. Stir in baby peas and cucumbers. Garnish with remaining basil and walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 46.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022