Cucumber and Pea Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 180.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.3g 13 %
carbohydrates: 16.5g 5 %
dietary fiber: 4.2g 17 %
sugars: 4.1g
fat: 11g 17 %
saturated fat: 2.4g 12 %
cholesterol: 5.6mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 1318.8IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 39mg 65 %
folate: 64.4mcg 16 %
calcium: 59.3mg 6 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 50mg 18 %
potassium: 456.5mg 13 %
sodium: 46.5mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 98.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved