Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

You can roast your asparagus and have it on your table in less than 20 minutes with an air fryer. This makes a perfect side dish for a weeknight.

By Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line the basket with parchment paper.

  • Place asparagus spears in the air fryer basket and mist with avocado oil. Sprinkle with garlic powder, pink Himalayan salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Top with Parmesan cheese.

  • Air fry until asparagus spears start to char, 7 to 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 739.2mg. Full Nutrition
