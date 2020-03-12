Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus
You can roast your asparagus and have it on your table in less than 20 minutes with an air fryer. This makes a perfect side dish for a weeknight.
Based on Yoly's photo her air fryer is HUGE.
Mine is much smaller but it worked. The prep and seasoning were great ... I followed the recipe exactly, but the next time I will just bake them in the oven versus my air fryer as I didn't see any obvious benefit.
I enjoyed this recipe. We try a new recipe every 2 weeks and this was tonights!!
I enjoyed this recipe. We try a new recipe every 2 weeks and this was tonights!!
No changes made and it was delicious!
With mine I had to run about 14 minutes before they where done, I also would add a little bit of lime or lemon on top.
