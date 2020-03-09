Sheet Pan Dinner with Sausage and Vegetables

Rating: Unrated

This sheet pan sausage dinner can be made with the pre-cooked sausage of your choice and is done in about an hour. Plus, this recipe is super customizable! Dish is best warm and fresh but extra will keep airtight in the fridge for up to 5 days. Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

By WillardU

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easier cleanup and spray with cooking spray.

  • Combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Add potatoes and toss to coat. Place potatoes skin side-down on the baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender when pierced with a fork, 23 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven; stir.

  • Mix remaining olive oil, salt, pepper, onion flakes, paprika, parsley, and oregano in the same bowl. Add sausage, green beans, bell pepper, and onion; mix until well combined. Add to the baking sheet; spread in a flat layer.

  • Roast until vegetables are tender and potatoes and sausage pieces are browned, tossing halfway through the roasting process, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

You can make this sheet pan dinner with any type of precooked sausage or chicken pieces.

Any color bell pepper can be used. Other vegetable option are 1 zucchini, sliced into bite-sized pieces, or 3/4 to 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes.

You can use regular paprika instead of smoked paprika as well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 56.1mg; sodium 1265.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2021
Excellent as written! Do plan on 2 baking sheets though so that you can get an even brown on everything. Read More
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2021
No changes other than reducing the quantity to serve two, and even then it seemed like a LOT of food. For all the seasonings used the flavor really didn’t carry through and was rather underwhelming Read More
