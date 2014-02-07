Uncle Frank's Italian "S" Cookies

This cookie has been a tradition for several generations in my Sicilian family. Our Uncle Frank always made them for us. They are thought to be a Christmas cookie, but he would make them all year long. Sometimes instead of sprinkles he would top them with sesame seeds.

By mrsjohnson

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix flour, sugar, shortening, milk, eggs, baking powder, and almond extract in a bowl by hand until smooth.

  • Form dough into a 1-inch thick log. Cut small portions and roll into 3-inch long pieces, then shape into "S" shapes. Place on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Notes:

You can use vanilla extract for almond extract, and 4 small eggs instead of 3 large eggs.

3 large or 4 small eggs

Make an optional frosting by mixing confectioners' sugar and milk, as needed, until smooth. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Frost top of cookie and, if desired, sprinkle with decoration sprinkles. Let air dry and enjoy.

137 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 61mg. Full Nutrition
