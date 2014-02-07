Uncle Frank's Italian "S" Cookies
This cookie has been a tradition for several generations in my Sicilian family. Our Uncle Frank always made them for us. They are thought to be a Christmas cookie, but he would make them all year long. Sometimes instead of sprinkles he would top them with sesame seeds.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use vanilla extract for almond extract, and 4 small eggs instead of 3 large eggs.
3 large or 4 small eggs
Make an optional frosting by mixing confectioners' sugar and milk, as needed, until smooth. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Frost top of cookie and, if desired, sprinkle with decoration sprinkles. Let air dry and enjoy.
Nutrition Facts
137 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 61mg. Full Nutrition