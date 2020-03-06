Rating: 3 stars

I made this pretty much as written and it was okay but it was missing something, maybe a little lemon. But not really knowing much about harissa, I wasn't sure if lemon juice was acceptable and I didn't want to possibly ruin it. So I looked at another recipe in Bon Appetit and sure enough they added white wine vinegar and lemon juice to their recipe. So I went ahead and added 1 tsp of white wine vinegar and 2 tsp of lemon juice, gave it a whizz, and it was delicious! So thank you for providing the base recipe to start with.