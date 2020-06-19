Easy Fudgy Brownies

This is a great recipe for moist and delicious fudgy brownies.

By The PianoChef

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Stir cocoa and baking soda together in a large mixing bowl. Add 1/2 of the melted butter; stir until smooth. Pour in boiling water and stir until smooth and thick. Mix in sugar, eggs, and remaining butter. Stir in vanilla extract and salt until just smooth. Add chocolate chips and flour; stir until just combined. Spread batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan before slicing.

Cook's Note:

To make these cakey, add an extra 2/3 cup of flour and 1/2 cup of milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 83.6mg. Full Nutrition
