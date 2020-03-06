Roasted Delicata Squash with Hot Honey

Rating: 5 stars
While I rarely cook with winter squash, I do make an exception for delicata squash because its flavor is milder and I don't have to peel it! If you haven't tried hot honey before, it's amazing on roasted vegetables and meats of all kinds.

By LauraF

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Hot Honey:

Directions

  • Combine honey, vinegar, red pepper flakes, thyme, smoked paprika, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature so flavors infuse, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Scrub delicata squash and pat dry. Cut into 1/2-inch rings. Scoop out seeds from the center of each ring. Toss rings with olive oil and arrange on the baking sheet. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, flipping halfway through, until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Drizzle hot honey over squash.

Cook's Note:

Store any leftover honey in an airtight container at room temperature.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of honey. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 7g; sodium 280.3mg. Full Nutrition
Mama Krogs
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2021
It was better than I expected and the hot honey drizzle is great. However, even though I cut my squash as directed, 1/2” slices, 30 minutes is too long! I reduced oven temp to 400 after 10 minutes and only cooked 5 minutes after flipping each slice. A little overdone still. But good !!! Read More
Brian Schaer
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2020
Delicious! Read More
Ro
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2021
I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I will make the hot honey sauce again for other foods also . We all loved it. Read More
SubieB
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2021
This is delicious, thank you, Laura! I mixed delicata with small sweet potato cubes and dressed with the sauce…outstanding! Read More
