Pesto Farro with Spring Veggies
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 421.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 15.3g 31 %
carbohydrates: 64.8g 21 %
dietary fiber: 6.1g 24 %
sugars: 2.1g
fat: 16.2g 25 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 15 %
cholesterol: 5mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 1590.9IU 32 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 47.9mg 80 %
folate: 93.4mcg 23 %
calcium: 191mg 19 %
iron: 6.9mg 38 %
magnesium: 135.1mg 48 %
potassium: 742.8mg 21 %
sodium: 173.4mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 145.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
