Pesto Farro with Spring Veggies

Creamy and bursting with the fresh tastes of spring, this delicious grain bowl can be served as a vegetarian meal or as a side with your favorite protein.

By RainbowJewels

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and farro in a pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, uncovered, until farro is creamy and water is absorbed, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in pesto, 1/2 of the lemon zest, 1/2 of the lemon juice, parsley, salt, and pepper. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, cover the bottom of a skillet with a small amount of water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add asparagus and peas. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 5 minutes. Drain and season vegetables with remaining lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

  • Divide farro among 4 bowls. Top with vegetables and garnish with chives.

Cook's Note:

Use frozen peas if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
